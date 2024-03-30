Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after purchasing an additional 895,629 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. 9,090,972 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.