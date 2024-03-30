Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,934,000 after acquiring an additional 832,388 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,670,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after acquiring an additional 891,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,483,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,228,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,396,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,311,000 after buying an additional 151,991 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SPGP traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.49. 320,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $106.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.53.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

