Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 9,269 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.59% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPEM traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 16,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,352. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $54.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

