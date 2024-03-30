Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 2,496 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.37. 3,728,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,427,495. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

