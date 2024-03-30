Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 16,147 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,147 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 414,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 87,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 55,171 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE remained flat at $17.32 during trading hours on Friday. 2,292,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

