Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 71,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 18,387 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,509,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2,835.4% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $195.10. 257,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,975. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.92 and its 200-day moving average is $173.57. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $134.69 and a one year high of $197.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.