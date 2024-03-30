Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases 402 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.35. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.