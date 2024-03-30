Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,533,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,751. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $42.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

