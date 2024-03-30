Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 89,885 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,261. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $106.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.53.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

