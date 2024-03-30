Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPEM traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.47.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.