Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Increases Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,982 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,131,000 after purchasing an additional 124,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,230,000 after purchasing an additional 95,493 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

STIP traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $99.43. 387,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,393. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.90 and its 200-day moving average is $98.04.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.