Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $927,210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $718,622,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,983,000 after acquiring an additional 615,485 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,260,000 after acquiring an additional 475,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,457,000 after acquiring an additional 170,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.10. 257,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,975. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.57. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $134.69 and a 52 week high of $197.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

