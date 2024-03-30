Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $120,140,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,049,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.57 and its 200-day moving average is $100.76. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.