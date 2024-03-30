Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $672,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.52. 4,049,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

