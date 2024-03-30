Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 1.6% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.41. The company had a trading volume of 523,907 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

