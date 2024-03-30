Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
SHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,702,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,192. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.50. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.61.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.