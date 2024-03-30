Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,702,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,192. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.50. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

