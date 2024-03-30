Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $103.79. 725,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average of $94.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

