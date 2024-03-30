Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.99. 1,262,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,847. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.37.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

