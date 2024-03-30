Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 46,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.79. The company had a trading volume of 725,987 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.84 and its 200-day moving average is $94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

