Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,700,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the period.

SPYV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.10. 2,645,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,738. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average of $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

