StockNews.com Upgrades FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.45.

Shares of FTAI opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

