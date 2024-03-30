StockNews.com Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:DEA opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 557.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

