StockNews.com Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:DEA opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 0.67.
Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 557.92%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
See Also
