StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Shares of MXC stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.91. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.84.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

