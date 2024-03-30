StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Up 4.7 %

CVV opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 million, a PE ratio of -94.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36.

Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 29,886 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

