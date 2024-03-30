Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 135,637 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 148% compared to the typical daily volume of 54,641 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKLA. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,145,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,487,000 after buying an additional 20,439,596 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 419,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 880,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 357,819 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. Nikola has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 122.20% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

