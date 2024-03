Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Update

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the February 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Stingray Group Price Performance

Stingray Group stock remained flat at C$5.41 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.26. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of C$3.05 and a 12-month high of C$5.48.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

