Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives $6.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STEM. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Stem from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of STEM opened at $2.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Stem has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $345.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.92.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.23 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. Analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $31,954.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,226 shares in the company, valued at $181,609.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 9,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $31,954.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Buzby purchased 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $61,178.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 768,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,890.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 130,418 shares of company stock worth $238,045 and sold 524,467 shares worth $1,215,826. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 289.5% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 38,570 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,561,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Stem by 3.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 605,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stem by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 687,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 194,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

