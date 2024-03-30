State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,414 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,471,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,320,370. The company has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.22 and its 200-day moving average is $209.72. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

