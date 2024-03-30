State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,565 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RTX were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.53. 10,700,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,173,675. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 105.36%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

