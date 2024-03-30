State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 55 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of NVR worth $11,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NVR by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in NVR by 1,158.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $119.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8,099.96. 17,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,565. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7,530.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6,731.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $133.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

