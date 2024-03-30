State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,090 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.74. 4,731,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.87. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

