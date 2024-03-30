State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 435 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 66.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 2,050.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $687.03. The stock had a trading volume of 572,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,763. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $622.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $568.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $438.59 and a 1-year high of $704.84.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.60.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

