State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,040 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.18% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $12,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 195,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,313,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

FR traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.54. 1,716,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

