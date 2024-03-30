State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 14,275 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,275 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,931,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,860. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.79. The firm has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

