State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 12,360 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,994 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.39. 6,784,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,613,665. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average is $95.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

