State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.68. 1,983,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $317.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.80 and its 200-day moving average is $243.63.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.88%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

