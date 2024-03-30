State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $14.93 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,594,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,256. The firm has a market cap of $133.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

