State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Ventas worth $13,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $43.54. 3,012,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,120. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.78, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.21%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

