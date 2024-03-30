State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 7,545 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.07.

FedEx Stock Up 0.6 %

FedEx stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.58. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

