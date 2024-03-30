Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,249 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.14. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
