Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.54.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Squarespace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Squarespace from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Squarespace
Insider Transactions at Squarespace
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Squarespace during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Squarespace during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
Squarespace Stock Performance
Squarespace stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -728.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49. Squarespace has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $36.94.
Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Squarespace Company Profile
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Squarespace
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.