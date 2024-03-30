Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,153,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $962,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF by 4,556.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SETM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82.

About Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

