Spreng Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,117 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.86. 3,574,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,959. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.74. The company has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.