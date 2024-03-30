Spreng Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 192,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,145,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.94. 8,863,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,954,758. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.39. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

