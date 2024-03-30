Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,096,000 after buying an additional 408,702 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,328,000 after buying an additional 136,230 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,373 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,882,000 after purchasing an additional 939,567 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.78. 5,702,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726,192. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.50. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.