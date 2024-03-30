Spreng Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Price Performance
NYSE V traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $279.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,844,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,875. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $512.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.
View Our Latest Report on Visa
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.