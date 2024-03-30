Spreng Capital Management Inc. Buys 14,276 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.72. 1,073,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,297. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average is $82.07.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.