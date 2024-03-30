SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 690,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,808 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,002,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,440,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

