SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,466,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

