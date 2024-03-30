SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $205.72 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $206.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

